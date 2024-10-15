Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Decreases By 12.4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 3,623,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 2.1 %

KELTF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.