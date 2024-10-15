Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Decreases By 12.4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 3,623,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.
Kelt Exploration Trading Up 2.1 %
KELTF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
