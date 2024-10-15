Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Grows By 38.4%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up about 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by $1.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.