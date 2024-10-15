Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rises By 56.8%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

JAPSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

