Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Declines By 24.6%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 71,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Janover
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Janover at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janover Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of JNVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,765. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
About Janover
Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.
See Also
