Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 55.1%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ITOCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. 24,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.76. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
