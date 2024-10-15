Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Declines By 21.4%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TUR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,911. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

