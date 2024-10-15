Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Increases By 18.1%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in ICON Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.91.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,593. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average of $313.14.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

