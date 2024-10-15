Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Grows By 58.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock remained flat at $20.19 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,554. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

