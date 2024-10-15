Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Drops By 22.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCF remained flat at $6.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 70,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,156. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
