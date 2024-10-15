Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Decreases By 11.6%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIACW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Focus Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.