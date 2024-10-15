Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 10.8%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FJP stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $45.39 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

