Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Decreases By 24.9%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 284,200 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %

EZGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 94,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,589. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

