Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Decreases By 11.1%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. Exponent has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 601.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

