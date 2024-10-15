Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Expands By 56.6%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 401.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $4.00 on Monday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

