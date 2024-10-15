Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 14.8%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.