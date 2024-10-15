Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Decreases By 22.0%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,619.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.95.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

