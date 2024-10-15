Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Declines By 15.3%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.36. 1,058,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

