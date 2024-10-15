Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 12.8%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,823,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 20,449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,921.9 days.
CMOC Group Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:CMCLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
CMOC Group Company Profile
