Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 40.7%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

