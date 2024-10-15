Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 9.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 0.2 %

BOUYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 71,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,917. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

