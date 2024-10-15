Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Declines By 12.1%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.