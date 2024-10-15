Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Declines By 12.1%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
