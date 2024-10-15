Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Drops By 12.2%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BayCom by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in BayCom by 17.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

