Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Expands By 24.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RILYK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 23,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,488. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

