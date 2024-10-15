Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 32.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,932. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.