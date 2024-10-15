Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Decreases By 12.0%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

ARCT opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

