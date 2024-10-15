Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases By 43.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Airbus Price Performance
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
