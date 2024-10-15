Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rises By 37.5%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 4.5 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -818.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

