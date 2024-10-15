Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 37.9%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,525. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

