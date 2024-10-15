Senior plc (LON:SNR) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Senior Trading Up 0.9 %

LON SNR opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £557.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,914.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £158,000 ($206,320.19). Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

