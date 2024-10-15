Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041174 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

