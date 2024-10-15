SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SCWorx Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:WORX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 7,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
SCWorx Company Profile
