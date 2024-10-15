SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCWorx Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WORX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 7,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

