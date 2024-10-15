Scotiabank Trims Vale (NYSE:VALE) Target Price to $16.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Vale stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 9,796,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,094,984. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

