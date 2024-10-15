Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.