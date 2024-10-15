Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,448,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 5,369,277 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.