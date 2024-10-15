Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

