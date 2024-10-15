Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

