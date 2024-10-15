Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $146.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.22 or 0.03937177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00043856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,922,005,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,901,376,568 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.