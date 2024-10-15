Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

