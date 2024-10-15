Sapient Capital LLC Takes $315,000 Position in SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ESIX)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ESIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 6.63% of SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ESIX opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. ESIX was launched on Jan 10, 2022 and is managed by State Street.

