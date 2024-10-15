Sapient Capital LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sapient Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 131.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $266,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $830,303 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

