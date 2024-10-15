Sapient Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.