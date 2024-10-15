Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

