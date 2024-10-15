Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.