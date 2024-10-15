Sapient Capital LLC Invests $736,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $4,187,260 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $289.14 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

