Sapient Capital LLC Invests $545,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average is $255.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

