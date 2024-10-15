Sapient Capital LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BBJP opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.