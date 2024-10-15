Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

