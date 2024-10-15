RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $181.08 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $64,812.30 or 0.98997568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $181.08 million and approximately $12.96 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,476.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.63 or 0.00567648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00102159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00238486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00075548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 63,830.92909602 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

