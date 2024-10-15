Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.2 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of RSGUF stock remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
