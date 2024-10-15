Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.2 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSGUF stock remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

