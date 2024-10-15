Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,492.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,961.03 or 0.99985203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165827 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,414.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

